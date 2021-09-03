Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 270.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

NYSE:TPB opened at $52.00 on Friday. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $61.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $984.05 million, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.54.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 51.99% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Turning Point Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.83%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Turning Point Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

In other Turning Point Brands news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 818,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $41,431,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.