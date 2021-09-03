Tutti Frutti (TFF) Price Tops $0.0013

Tutti Frutti (CURRENCY:TFF) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. Tutti Frutti has a total market capitalization of $101,689.18 and approximately $9,122.00 worth of Tutti Frutti was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tutti Frutti coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Tutti Frutti has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00060951 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014443 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.43 or 0.00126082 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.54 or 0.00802912 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00047517 BTC.

Tutti Frutti Coin Profile

TFF is a coin. Tutti Frutti’s total supply is 949,667,853 coins and its circulating supply is 77,892,928 coins. Tutti Frutti’s official Twitter account is @TFF_Token . The Reddit community for Tutti Frutti is https://reddit.com/r/TuttiFruttiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TheFaustFlick is a filmmaking platform. It allows the users and token holders to exercise their vote on several areas of a movie structure. Grants TFF Token holders: a) access to #TheFaustFlick Screenplay, Letters of Intent and Financial Records; b) voting rights on five critical gates enabling the successive filmmaking process and/or film business cycle tasks; and c) net profits from #TheFaustFlick multiple revenue sources. “

Buying and Selling Tutti Frutti

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tutti Frutti directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tutti Frutti should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tutti Frutti using one of the exchanges listed above.

