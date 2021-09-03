U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $406.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) will announce sales of $406.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Concrete’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $404.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $407.80 million. U.S. Concrete reported sales of $374.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Concrete will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover U.S. Concrete.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on USCR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, CJS Securities lowered shares of U.S. Concrete from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:USCR remained flat at $$73.99 during trading on Friday. 68 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,919. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -528.46 and a beta of 1.36. U.S. Concrete has a 12 month low of $25.12 and a 12 month high of $78.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

In other news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $36,953.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.85, for a total transaction of $36,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,601 shares of company stock valued at $117,283. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Concrete by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,801,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,437,000 after buying an additional 238,145 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Concrete by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,070,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,018,000 after buying an additional 64,986 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in U.S. Concrete in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,364,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in U.S. Concrete by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 546,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,333,000 after buying an additional 26,350 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in U.S. Concrete by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 500,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,728,000 after buying an additional 178,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc engages in the production of ready-mixed concrete. It operates through Ready-mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products segments. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment focuses on the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to the job sites of customers. The Aggregate Products segment produces crushed stone, sand and gravel from aggregates facilities located in New Jersey and Texas, Oklahoma, United States, Virgin Islands, and British Columbia, Canada.

