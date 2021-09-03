U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages predict that U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.04). U.S. Well Services posted earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Well Services.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other U.S. Well Services news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 200,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $200,909.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 200,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,909. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 41.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ USWS opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. U.S. Well Services has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $3.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09. The firm has a market cap of $75.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.67.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

