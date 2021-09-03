UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Acquired by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,509,661 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,382 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of UBS Group worth $99,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 40.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in UBS Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in UBS Group by 46.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in UBS Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UBS. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.09 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.89 price objective on UBS Group and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 price objective on UBS Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

NYSE UBS traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $16.72. 71,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,580,872. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $58.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $17.20.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

