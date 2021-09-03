UBS Group Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €793.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €793.00 ($932.94) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) target price on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €815.00 ($958.82) target price on shares of Kering in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €930.00 ($1,094.12) target price on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €750.00 ($882.35) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €775.00 ($911.76) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €813.55 ($957.11).

Shares of EPA KER opened at €695.60 ($818.35) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €734.02 and its 200-day moving average price is €676.32. Kering has a 52-week low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 52-week high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

