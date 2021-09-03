UBS Group Lowers Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) to Neutral

UBS Group downgraded shares of Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $13.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $56.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC downgraded Zymergen from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Zymergen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup downgraded Zymergen from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair downgraded Zymergen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Zymergen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.83.

Get Zymergen alerts:

NASDAQ ZY opened at $13.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.08. The company has a quick ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Zymergen has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $52.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZY. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

About Zymergen

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Zymergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.