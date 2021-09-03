UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Societe Generale initiated coverage on UCB in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on UCB in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $52.84 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised UCB from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas raised UCB from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised UCB from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.84.

OTCMKTS UCBJY opened at $59.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.81. UCB has a 1-year low of $44.41 and a 1-year high of $59.73.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

