UGAS (UGAS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $777,830.00

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One UGAS coin can now be bought for about $0.0165 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UGAS has a total market cap of $2.83 million and $777,830.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UGAS has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00061844 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002923 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00014382 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.31 or 0.00123171 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.65 or 0.00791945 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00046942 BTC.

UGAS Profile

UGAS (CRYPTO:UGAS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

Buying and Selling UGAS

