Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.500-$14.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.10 billion-$8.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.88 billion.

NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $381.18. 6,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,208. The business has a 50 day moving average of $353.91 and a 200 day moving average of $335.48. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $200.50 and a 1-year high of $414.98. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $401.00.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

