Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) Insider Simon Pryce Acquires 4 Shares

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) insider Simon Pryce bought 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,206 ($41.89) per share, with a total value of £128.24 ($167.55).

Simon Pryce also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ultra Electronics alerts:

On Monday, August 16th, Simon Pryce sold 31,221 shares of Ultra Electronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,302 ($43.14), for a total transaction of £1,030,917.42 ($1,346,900.21).

Shares of ULE opened at GBX 3,204 ($41.86) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 23.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,836.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,318.72. Ultra Electronics Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,845 ($24.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,420 ($44.68). The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a GBX 16.20 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. Ultra Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.70%.

ULE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,730 ($35.67) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultra Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,644.38 ($34.55).

About Ultra Electronics

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.