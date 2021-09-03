Ultra (UOS) Price Tops $0.98 on Top Exchanges

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. One Ultra coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00001951 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 27.1% against the US dollar. Ultra has a market cap of $277.42 million and $18.61 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,281.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $681.86 or 0.01356093 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.53 or 0.00520128 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.69 or 0.00345432 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005028 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00016785 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00031298 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Ultra Profile

UOS is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,786,730 coins. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

