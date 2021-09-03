UMA (UMA) Price Tops $12.87 on Major Exchanges

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. UMA has a market capitalization of $807.71 million and approximately $50.05 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One UMA coin can now be purchased for $12.87 or 0.00025646 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00061950 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00014069 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.02 or 0.00129546 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $403.79 or 0.00804545 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00046849 BTC.

About UMA

UMA (CRYPTO:UMA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 104,684,360 coins and its circulating supply is 62,751,708 coins. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official website is umaproject.org . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars.

