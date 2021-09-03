UniCredit (BIT:UCG) PT Set at €13.55 by UBS Group

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) received a €13.55 ($15.94) price target from analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UCG. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on UniCredit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.60 ($12.47) target price on UniCredit and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.25 ($14.41) target price on UniCredit in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on UniCredit in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.60 ($16.00) target price on UniCredit in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €11.68 ($13.74).

UniCredit has a 1 year low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a 1 year high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

