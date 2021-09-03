UniCredit S.p.A. (BIT:UCG) Receives €11.68 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

UniCredit S.p.A. (BIT:UCG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €11.68 ($13.74).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.60 ($12.47) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group set a €13.55 ($15.94) price objective on UniCredit in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on UniCredit in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on UniCredit in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.60 ($16.00) price target on UniCredit in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

UniCredit has a 1-year low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a 1-year high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

