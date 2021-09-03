Unification (FUND) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.47 Million

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Unification has traded 6% lower against the dollar. One Unification coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000198 BTC on exchanges. Unification has a total market capitalization of $3.47 million and approximately $78,836.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00061467 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002918 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00014066 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.32 or 0.00128645 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $400.03 or 0.00787777 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00046877 BTC.

Unification Coin Profile

Unification (FUND) is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation . The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Unification is unification.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

Unification Coin Trading

