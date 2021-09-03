United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Paul A. Mahon Sells 6,000 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $1,265,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,937,316.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of UTHR opened at $212.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.44. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $98.37 and a 52-week high of $216.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.57 and its 200-day moving average is $186.56.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $446.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.54 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 29.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
UTHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.78.
United Therapeutics Company Profile
United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.
