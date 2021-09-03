United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Paul A. Mahon Sells 6,000 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $1,265,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,937,316.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of UTHR opened at $212.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.44. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $98.37 and a 52-week high of $216.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.57 and its 200-day moving average is $186.56.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $446.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.54 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 29.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.78.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.