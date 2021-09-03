Unitrade (TRADE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $393,887.00

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Over the last week, Unitrade has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. One Unitrade coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unitrade has a market cap of $4.85 million and approximately $393,887.00 worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00061374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002931 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00014654 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.80 or 0.00126050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $395.23 or 0.00793292 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00046961 BTC.

Unitrade Profile

Unitrade (CRYPTO:TRADE) is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,455,722 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Buying and Selling Unitrade

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unitrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unitrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

