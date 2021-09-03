Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $147.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) will post sales of $147.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Universal Display’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $159.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $139.00 million. Universal Display posted sales of $117.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full-year sales of $555.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $550.13 million to $560.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $679.63 million, with estimates ranging from $655.04 million to $700.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 35.73%.

OLED has been the topic of several analyst reports. upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $253.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.67.

In related news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $4,951,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Universal Display by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in Universal Display by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Universal Display by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Universal Display by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Universal Display by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

OLED stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.23. 132,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,788. Universal Display has a 12-month low of $161.01 and a 12-month high of $262.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $213.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

