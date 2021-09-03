UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) Shares Gap Up to $4.96

UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.96, but opened at $5.12. UpHealth shares last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 2,882 shares traded.

UPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UpHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of UpHealth in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UpHealth in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of UpHealth in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Get UpHealth alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In related news, Director Neil Miotto acquired 417,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,175,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Avi S. Katz bought 63,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $637,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 20.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $1,011,000. 39.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UpHealth (NYSE:UPH)

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for UpHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UpHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.