UPHOLDINGS Compound Kings ETF (BATS:KNGS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of UPHOLDINGS Compound Kings ETF (BATS:KNGS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $28.85. UPHOLDINGS Compound Kings ETF shares last traded at $28.72, with a volume of 10,236 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.87.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UPHOLDINGS Compound Kings ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in UPHOLDINGS Compound Kings ETF (BATS:KNGS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for UPHOLDINGS Compound Kings ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UPHOLDINGS Compound Kings ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.