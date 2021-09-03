US Bancorp DE Acquires 1,857 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $6,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 204.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 693,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,316,000 after purchasing an additional 465,872 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 3.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 163,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 174.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,375,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,410,000 after acquiring an additional 874,991 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 9.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 93,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 8,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 9.4% in the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEY stock opened at $20.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.85.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

A number of analysts have commented on KEY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.65.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

