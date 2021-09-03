US Bancorp DE Has $7.71 Million Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,118,899 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 121,574 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $7,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.11. The company has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

