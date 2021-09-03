USDJ 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $12.29 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last week, USDJ has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One USDJ coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDJ has a market cap of $14.82 million and approximately $12.29 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00064788 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $66.46 or 0.00131508 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.96 or 0.00154251 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,916.80 or 0.07750150 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,594.64 or 1.00111353 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $410.73 or 0.00812718 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . The official website for USDJ is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling USDJ

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

