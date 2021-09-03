USDX Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. USDX has a total market capitalization of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get USDX alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00005795 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006219 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 107.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000023 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

