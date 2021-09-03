Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.550-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.

Shares of NYSE:UTZ traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.85. The company had a trading volume of 561,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,316. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Utz Brands has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $30.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.80.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 3.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Utz Brands will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%.

UTZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. decreased their price objective on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Utz Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.96.

In related news, Director John W. Altmeyer acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.67 per share, with a total value of $93,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.