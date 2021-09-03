Uwe Schramm Sells 5,000 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) insider Uwe Schramm sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Uwe Schramm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Uwe Schramm sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Uwe Schramm sold 4,449 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total transaction of $297,326.67.

On Friday, June 4th, Uwe Schramm sold 3,551 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $236,603.13.

NASDAQ ALTR opened at $75.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -837.11 and a beta of 1.50. Altair Engineering Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.24 and a fifty-two week high of $76.91.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $119.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.50 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Altair Engineering by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 516 shares of the software’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at $40,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Altair Engineering by 18.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,733 shares of the software’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair raised Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

