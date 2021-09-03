Uwe Schramm Sells 5,000 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) insider Uwe Schramm sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Uwe Schramm also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 9th, Uwe Schramm sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00.
- On Tuesday, June 8th, Uwe Schramm sold 4,449 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total transaction of $297,326.67.
- On Friday, June 4th, Uwe Schramm sold 3,551 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $236,603.13.
NASDAQ ALTR opened at $75.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -837.11 and a beta of 1.50. Altair Engineering Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.24 and a fifty-two week high of $76.91.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Altair Engineering by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 516 shares of the software’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at $40,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Altair Engineering by 18.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,733 shares of the software’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair raised Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.
About Altair Engineering
Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.
