Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vallourec SA, provides tubular solutions primarily to the energy markets and industrial applications worldwide. Its products are used by the automobile, oil and gas refining, petrochemical, transport mechanical, construction, and aerospace industries. Vallourec offers various products such as tubes and accessories for drill strings, including drill pipes, drill collars, and heavy-weight drill pipes, tubes for well equipment, standard or premium connections and underwater line-pipe. It also produces furnace tubes, heat exchanger tubes, and fittings for pipework. Vallourec SA, is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

VLOWY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Vallourec in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale upgraded Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded Vallourec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Vallourec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.40 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.20.

VLOWY stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. Vallourec has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $9.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average is $5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.91.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. Vallourec had a negative return on equity of 26.40% and a negative net margin of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.94 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vallourec will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.

