Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vallourec SA, provides tubular solutions primarily to the energy markets and industrial applications worldwide. Its products are used by the automobile, oil and gas refining, petrochemical, transport mechanical, construction, and aerospace industries. Vallourec offers various products such as tubes and accessories for drill strings, including drill pipes, drill collars, and heavy-weight drill pipes, tubes for well equipment, standard or premium connections and underwater line-pipe. It also produces furnace tubes, heat exchanger tubes, and fittings for pipework. Vallourec SA, is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Vallourec in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Vallourec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Societe Generale raised shares of Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Vallourec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.40 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vallourec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.20.

Shares of Vallourec stock opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.60. Vallourec has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $9.93.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.94 million. Vallourec had a negative net margin of 21.98% and a negative return on equity of 26.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vallourec will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.

