Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,165 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. eBay comprises about 1.5% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $9,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in eBay by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 23,477 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in eBay by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,547 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in eBay by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,803 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in eBay by 192.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 637 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.72. 230,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,525,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.36 and a 12-month high of $77.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 2,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $222,348.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $1,071,778.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,974.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,844,236. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.10.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

