Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Takes $1.53 Million Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.38.

In other news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $2,290,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,305,661.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $2,907,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $53.46. The company had a trading volume of 158,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,232. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.86 and a beta of 1.51. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.02 and a 1 year high of $54.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.82 and a 200-day moving average of $49.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

