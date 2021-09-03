VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Shares Acquired by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) by 7.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESPO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,166,000 after purchasing an additional 186,946 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 380,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,018,000 after acquiring an additional 108,520 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 124,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the first quarter worth $5,600,000. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,636,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESPO opened at $69.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.85. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 52 week low of $57.93 and a 52 week high of $81.39.

