Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Howard Financial Services LTD.’s 4th Largest Position

Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,147 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 7.0% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $17,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 9,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 59.0% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 52,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,054,000 after buying an additional 19,316 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,562,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,865,000 after purchasing an additional 16,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter.

VIG traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.87. 743,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,265. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $124.14 and a 1 year high of $163.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.09.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

