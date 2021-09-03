Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.1% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $9,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter.

VEU stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.54. 115,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,473,850. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $65.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.65.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

