Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,148 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $125,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,275,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,400,000 after buying an additional 240,454 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,177,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $780,754,000 after purchasing an additional 158,850 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,264,000 after purchasing an additional 52,543 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 573,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,342,000 after purchasing an additional 50,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 336.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 62,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,459,000 after purchasing an additional 48,280 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $429.55. The stock had a trading volume of 377 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,478. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.18 and a 1 year high of $429.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $411.58 and its 200-day moving average is $384.36.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.