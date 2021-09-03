Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,030,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,135 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,694,000 after acquiring an additional 933,427 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5,463.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 927,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,234,000 after purchasing an additional 911,189 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,766,000 after purchasing an additional 736,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 995.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,596,000 after purchasing an additional 688,458 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ opened at $110.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.57 and a 200-day moving average of $99.15. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.46 and a 12-month high of $110.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

