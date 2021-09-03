Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Purchased by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 298.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,778 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.08. 1,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,955. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $52.50 and a 12-month high of $75.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.107 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

