Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Bought by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,481 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 0.5% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.5% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,419,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,919,000 after buying an additional 938,405 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% during the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,291,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,820,000 after buying an additional 502,900 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,797,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,871,000 after buying an additional 259,861 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,784,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,122,000 after buying an additional 1,593,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,366,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,951,000 after buying an additional 726,551 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,143,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,714. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.59 and a 1-year high of $52.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.481 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%.

