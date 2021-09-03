Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) is Rational Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 839,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416,857 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 8.5% of Rational Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Rational Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $72,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.5% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.28. The stock had a trading volume of 158,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,739,677. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.64. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $88.89.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%.

