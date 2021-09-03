Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Increased by Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 10.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.3% of Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,680.8% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,481,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,910,000 after buying an additional 2,470,844 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,842 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,540,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,407,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,132,000 after purchasing an additional 489,172 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $234.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,910,159. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $227.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.51. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $162.85 and a one year high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

