Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Position Boosted by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of VPU opened at $152.64 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $123.34 and a one year high of $152.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.26.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

