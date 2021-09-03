Vedanta Limited (VEDL) to Issue Dividend of $0.99 on September 13th

Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.992 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, September 13th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This is a positive change from Vedanta’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Vedanta has decreased its dividend by 34.4% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE VEDL traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.01. The stock had a trading volume of 737,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,144. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.71. Vedanta has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $18.01.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. Vedanta had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vedanta stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) by 1,878.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283,114 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vedanta were worth $4,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vedanta Company Profile

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants.

