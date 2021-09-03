Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) versus Pelangio Exploration (OTCMKTS:PGXPF) Head-To-Head Survey

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) and Pelangio Exploration (OTCMKTS:PGXPF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Vedanta and Pelangio Exploration’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vedanta 14.93% 44.81% 18.15% Pelangio Exploration N/A -211.66% -126.10%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vedanta and Pelangio Exploration, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vedanta 0 0 0 0 N/A Pelangio Exploration 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Vedanta has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pelangio Exploration has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.5% of Vedanta shares are held by institutional investors. 62.9% of Vedanta shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vedanta and Pelangio Exploration’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vedanta $11.91 billion 1.31 $1.54 billion N/A N/A Pelangio Exploration N/A N/A -$1.34 million N/A N/A

Vedanta has higher revenue and earnings than Pelangio Exploration.

Summary

Vedanta beats Pelangio Exploration on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vedanta

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants. The Aluminum segment comprises refinery and a captive power plant at Lanjigarh and a smelter, a thermal coal based captive power facility at Jharsuguda both situated in the State of Odisha in India. The Iron Ore segment explores, mines, and processes iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke. The Power segment consists 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility at Jharsuguda in the State of Odisha in Eastern India. The Oil and Gas segment involves in the exploration and development and production of oil and gas. The company was founded by Dwarka Prasad Agarwal on June 25, 1965 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

About Pelangio Exploration

Pelangio Exploration, Inc. is a junior gold exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of early stage or undervalued exploration prospects located in world-class gold belts. Its projects include Obuasi, Manfo, and Akroma properties in Ghana; Birch Lake and Poirier Gold properties in Canada. The company was founded on February 27, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

