Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) PT Raised to $349.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $340.00 to $349.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VEEV. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $344.11.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $315.94 on Thursday. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $235.74 and a 12 month high of $343.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $323.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total value of $1,611,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $678,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,119 shares of company stock valued at $6,206,412. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 39,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 283.0% in the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 32,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,878,000 after acquiring an additional 8,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

