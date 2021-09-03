Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.87-0.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $464-466 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $459.75 million.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.570-$3.570 EPS.

VEEV stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $315.45. The company had a trading volume of 29,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,968. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $323.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.90. The company has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $235.74 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $344.11.

In other news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total transaction of $127,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,892.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $678,283.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,119 shares of company stock valued at $6,206,412 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

