Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 123.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 72.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $42,000. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $69.85. 2,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,914,595. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The company has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of -18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.68 and its 200-day moving average is $81.14.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is -404.49%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSX. decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.19.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.