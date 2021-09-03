Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 21,205 Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,205 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 159,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 10,033 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in Corning by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 340,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,022,000 after acquiring an additional 11,559 shares during the last quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC raised its stake in Corning by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 986,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,366,000 after acquiring an additional 22,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in Corning by 347.7% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,648,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,360 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $39.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.75. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

In other news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson bought 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.14 per share, with a total value of $59,838.80. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $319,566.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,240.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,186 shares of company stock worth $3,323,886 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

