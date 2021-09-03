Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $519,000 Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,198,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Eaton by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 287,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,717,000 after acquiring an additional 16,360 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $22,125,000. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $1,606,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Connor acquired 1,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ETN has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

ETN traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.77. 888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $96.24 and a 1-year high of $171.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

