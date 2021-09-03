Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Invests $458,000 in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Markel by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Markel by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Markel by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Markel by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Markel by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MKL traded down $3.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,265.50. 18,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,821. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,232.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,192.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $913.04 and a twelve month high of $1,288.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total transaction of $79,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

