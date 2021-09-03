Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 66.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $296.65 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $204.32 and a 52 week high of $304.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.53.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.